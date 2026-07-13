Mumbai dry at 0mm, Santacruz and Colaba hit 32-33°C
After a week of nonstop rain, Mumbai is suddenly dry, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting 0mm rainfall on Sunday and Monday morning.
The city's feeling the heat too: temperatures at Santacruz and Colaba have jumped to 32 to 33 degrees Celsius, which is more than two degrees above normal.
Cyclonic circulations absent, little rain expected
July is usually when Mumbai gets drenched, but this year, key weather systems like cyclonic circulations and troughs are missing in action. That means no big rain expected until at least the end of the week.
Earlier this month was a different story, though: Santacruz got over 1,100mm of rain in just eight days.
According to meteorologist Mahesh Palawat, we might see some scattered showers after July 17, but don't count on any major downpours for now.