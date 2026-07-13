Mumbai dry at 0mm, Santacruz and Colaba hit 32-33°C

Cyclonic circulations absent, little rain expected

July is usually when Mumbai gets drenched, but this year, key weather systems like cyclonic circulations and troughs are missing in action. That means no big rain expected until at least the end of the week.

Earlier this month was a different story, though: Santacruz got over 1,100mm of rain in just eight days.

According to meteorologist Mahesh Palawat, we might see some scattered showers after July 17, but don't count on any major downpours for now.