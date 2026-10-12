Mumbai faces daily water shortfall, BMC urges residents to conserve
India
Mumbai is running low on water, and the BMC is asking everyone to help out by using less.
The city needs about 4,664 million liters a day but only has around 4,100 million liters a day right now, a pretty big gap.
Officials are urging people to cut down on waste wherever possible.
Mumbai's 7 main lakes much drier
This year's rainfall has been way below average thanks to climate factors like El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole.
These have left Mumbai's seven main lakes much drier than usual.
With supplies stretched thin, the BMC says smart water use is more important than ever if we want enough for the long haul.