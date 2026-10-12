Mumbai faces daily water shortfall over 500 million liters
India
Mumbai is running seriously low on water, with a daily shortfall of over 500 million liters, and it's only expected to get worse.
By 2041, the gap could hit 2.324 billion liters a day as demand rises past 6.424 billion liters.
Right now, the city pulls from seven reservoirs but still can't keep up with what people need.
Maharashtra orders minimum 10% water cut
To manage the shortage, Maharashtra has ordered a minimum 10% cut in supply from October 16 after weak monsoon rains left reservoirs underfilled.
The BMC is pitching six big projects, including six projects/sources, that could boost supply by over 3 billion liters daily if they actually get built.
Without these upgrades, Mumbai's growing thirst might be tough to quench in the years ahead.