Mumbai: Fire in flat leaves 2 kids with smoke inhalation
Early Saturday morning, a fire broke out in a second-floor flat at Narmada CHS Ltd in Andheri East, Mumbai.
The blaze, which was confined to electric wiring, installations, an electric cycle and household articles, left two children with smoke inhalation injuries—they were quickly taken to Rajawadi Hospital.
The fire was doused within 30 minutes and didn't spread beyond the flat.
Importance of following fire safety codes
This isn't just about one building—electrical fires can occur in city high-rises.
India's National Building Code (NBC) sets out rules for fire safety, but not all states actually enforce them.
Even though new updates add AI-based monitoring and stricter checks for high-rises, not all states have fully integrated NBC 2016 fire provisions.
This incident is a reminder that following safety codes and regular inspections aren't just paperwork—they can save lives when it counts.