Mumbai: Fire in flat leaves 2 kids with smoke inhalation

Importance of following fire safety codes

This isn't just about one building—electrical fires can occur in city high-rises.

India's National Building Code (NBC) sets out rules for fire safety, but not all states actually enforce them.

Even though new updates add AI-based monitoring and stricter checks for high-rises, not all states have fully integrated NBC 2016 fire provisions.

This incident is a reminder that following safety codes and regular inspections aren't just paperwork—they can save lives when it counts.