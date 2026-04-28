NIA probing Mumbai stabbing incident, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the stabbing incident in Mira Road, near Mumbai. The accused, 31-year-old Jaib Zubair Ansari, is believed to have undergone "self-radicalisation" through books and online content. Fadnavis said Ansari had a jihadist motive, targeting people of another religion. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is also involved in the investigation.

Radicalization probe Investigators to look into Ansari's radicalization links Fadnavis said investigators will look into the larger ecosystem of Ansari's radicalization. "Who all are behind this, what links exist, and whether others have been radicalized in a similar manner will come out during the investigation," he said. Ansari had spent time abroad, and his family lives in the United States. After returning to India, he lived in Kurla before moving to Mira Road's Naya Nagar area.

Attack aftermath Ansari asked victims about their religion before attack Ansari allegedly asked security guards Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen about their religion and whether they could recite the Kalima. When they said they couldn't, he attacked them with a knife. Mishra suffered severe injuries, including damage to internal organs, while Sen had minor injuries but managed to take refuge in a security cabin.

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Arrest details Ansari consumed ISIS-related propaganda content online The police arrested Ansari within 90 minutes of the incident, tracking him through CCTV footage from his rented accommodation in Naya Nagar. A case has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station. Investigators have found that Ansari regularly consumed ISIS-related propaganda content online, which is now a key focus of the probe. Security agencies are examining his digital footprint to determine if he was influenced by extremist ideology or acted as a "lone wolf."

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