Mumbai hits 38.2°C, 5.1°C above normal, IMD calls heat wave
India
Mumbai hit a scorching 38.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, its hottest October day since 2015 and 5.1 degrees above normal.
This comes right after another steamy day on October 9, and yes, it officially counts as a heat wave by IMD standards.
Experts: Anticyclone traps Mumbai heat
Experts say an anticyclone and easterly winds are trapping the heat and holding back the sea breeze.
The IMD has put out a yellow warning for Tuesday, so expect more of the same sweaty weather.
Scientists warn that these unusual temperatures could even mess with Mumbai's winter and next summer, so this isn't just a one-off blip.