Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train DPR completed with 3 hours travel estimate

Proposed stops across Maharashtra Karnataka Telangana

The plan could include stops in Maharashtra such as Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Solapur, Lonavala, Kalaburagi (Karnataka), and Kokapet and Vikarabad (Telangana), plus possible rail infrastructure and maintenance facilities in Shamshabad near Hyderabad airport.

Next up: getting approvals, sorting land deals, and checking environmental impact before construction can start.

No build date yet, but this DPR is a big leap forward for fast travel in southern India.