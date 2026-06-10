Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train DPR completed with 3 hours travel estimate
Big update for travel lovers: the Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train just hit a major milestone with its Detailed Project Report (DPR) done.
This high-speed line is expected to take roughly 3 hours, with an estimated range of 2 hours 55 minutes to 3 hours 13 minutes, way faster than current options, with trains expected to reach 300km per hour.
The route will link up major spots across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.
Proposed stops across Maharashtra Karnataka Telangana
The plan could include stops in Maharashtra such as Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Solapur, Lonavala, Kalaburagi (Karnataka), and Kokapet and Vikarabad (Telangana), plus possible rail infrastructure and maintenance facilities in Shamshabad near Hyderabad airport.
Next up: getting approvals, sorting land deals, and checking environmental impact before construction can start.
No build date yet, but this DPR is a big leap forward for fast travel in southern India.