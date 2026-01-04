Mumbai locals: Mega block on Central, Western lines today
Heads up, Mumbai! Major maintenance work means big changes for local trains this Sunday (January 4).
Central Main Line, Trans-Harbour, and Western lines will all see disruptions—so your usual routes might not be running as expected.
If you're heading out, plan ahead and expect some extra travel time.
What's changing and when?
Central Main Line slow trains between Matunga and Mulund are diverted from 11:05am to 3:55pm.
Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul are off from 11:10am to 4:10pm.
On the Western line, fast trains won't run from late Saturday night till Sunday afternoon due to bridge repairs.
Commuter tips
Railways suggest getting off at Dadar or Bandra if your train skips your stop—you can backtrack using the same ticket.
Stay tuned for updates so you don't get caught off guard.