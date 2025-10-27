Mumbai Metro 2.0: Over 300km of tracks by 2030

Mumbai is set for a metro makeover, with the city aiming for over 300km of metro lines by 2030. The MMRDA is working on about 100km of new tracks right now—think Lines 2B, 4/4A, 5, and 6—with the first phase expected to roll out between 2025 and 2026.

New routes will connect suburbs in all directions New metro routes will finally connect suburbs in all directions—north, east, and west—making it way easier to get around if you live outside the city center.

These lines will link up with local trains and busses too.

Corridors like Wadala-Gaimukh (Line 4/4A) and Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan (Line 5) are being built to fill big gaps in the current network.

Digital ticketing and seamless transfers The plan isn't just about more trains—it's about smoother journeys.

Expect digital ticketing via apps like MumbaiONE for easy transfers between metros, busses, or trains.

Some future lines (10, 12, and 14) might be partly ready by the end of this decade.