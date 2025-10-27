Next Article
Haryana's air quality 'very poor;' Punjab, Chandigarh at moderate levels
India
On Monday (October 27, 2025), Haryana's air quality plunged to "very poor" in cities like Bahadurgarh (AQI 387), Dharuhera, Manesar, and Ambala (all above 300).
Meanwhile, nearby cities in Punjab—like Ludhiana and Jalandhar—stayed at moderate AQI levels between 116 and 196.
Chandigarh also reported a moderate AQI of 136.
Health impacts and reasons behind pollution
Breathing in Haryana's current air can raise the risk of respiratory and heart problems—especially for people with existing health issues.
Punjab is doing better, but even moderate pollution isn't great for sensitive groups.
It is generally known that vehicle emissions, factories, and crop burning are big reasons behind these spikes.
Quick action from authorities is needed to keep things from getting worse.