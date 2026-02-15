Mumbai metro parapet collapse: 5 arrested, contractor fined ₹5cr

On Saturday, one person died and three others were injured after a bridge parapet of the under-construction Metro Rail Line 4 collapsed in Mumbai 's Mulund area. The segment fell on and crushed an autorickshaw and a Skoda car. The deceased was identified as Ramdhani Yadav (46), who was seated in the rear of the autorickshaw.

Medical response Who are the injured people The autorickshaw driver, Rajkumar Yadav (45), suffered critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a Mulund hospital. Another passenger in the autorickshaw, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), was also injured. Deepa Ruhiya (40), the driver of the Skoda car, sustained injuries too, but both are said to be stable.

Legal action MMRDA imposes fine on contractors The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has imposed a fine of ₹5 crore on the contractor Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi (RAJV) and its sub-contractor Milan Road Buildtech LLP. The general consultant for the project, DB Engineering & Consulting-Hill International Inc-Louis Berger Consulting Private Limited (DB Hill LBG), was also fined ₹1 crore. Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including project director Harish Chauhan and others from Milan Road Buildtech and DB Hill LBG.

Legal proceedings BJP MLA flagged lapses last month A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Mulund police station against officials of Milan Road Buildtech and DB Hill LBG under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Local BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha had earlier flagged "lapses" by the contractor during an inspection last month. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the deceased's family and promised a thorough investigation into the incident.

