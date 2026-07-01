Mumbai monsoon brings reservoir boost as IMD issues orange alert India Jul 01, 2026

After weeks of worrying water levels, Mumbai's reservoirs are finally getting a boost from steady monsoon rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for the city, warning of heavy to very heavy showers through July four, with some spots likely to get drenched even more on July three.After weeks of worrying water levels, Mumbai's reservoirs are finally getting a boost from steady monsoon rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for the city, warning of heavy to very heavy showers through July 4, with some spots likely to get drenched even more on July 3.