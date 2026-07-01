Mumbai monsoon brings reservoir boost as IMD issues orange alert
After weeks of worrying water levels, Mumbai's reservoirs are finally getting a boost from steady monsoon rains.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for the city, warning of heavy to very heavy showers through July four, with some spots likely to get drenched even more on July three.After weeks of worrying water levels, Mumbai's reservoirs are finally getting a boost from steady monsoon rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for the city, warning of heavy to very heavy showers through July 4, with some spots likely to get drenched even more on July 3.
Mumbai reservoirs gain 6,205 million liters
In just one day, Mumbai's seven main reservoirs saw water storage rise from 6.75% to 7.18% of capacity: Tansa went from nearly empty to 2.72%, Modak Sagar hit 20%, and Vihar Lake crossed the halfway mark at over 50%.
Tulsi reservoir reached 28%, while Bhatsa is still under 5% and Upper Vaitarna remains empty.
Altogether, that's an extra 6,205 million liters added in a single day, a welcome relief for a city that's been worried about water shortages.
IMD forecasts widespread rain across Maharashtra
The IMD says the rain isn't stopping with Mumbai: widespread showers are expected across Maharashtra this week, especially in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
The Ghat regions could see really intense downpours on July two and three, which should help ease water scarcity worries across the state.