Mumbai Police keep summoning despite CJP claim, no official order
Even though the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the government would drop cases against its protesters, Mumbai Police are still sending out summons to people named in FIRs.
The police explained they haven't received any official order to stop investigations yet, and that cases can only be withdrawn after charge sheets are filed.
Students summoned as groups urge pause
Several protesters, including students, have been called to police stations to collect notices, which has made many anxious about more summons coming their way.
Groups like the All India Students Federation met with Maharashtra's top cop this week, urging him to pause these actions until things are officially sorted.
Advocate Vikrant Khare summed up the mood: "We request the senior police authorities and the state government to at least issue interim directions to halt proceedings until a formal order is passed to withdraw the cases."