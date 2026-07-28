Mumbai Police keep summoning despite CJP claim, no official order

Several protesters, including students, have been called to police stations to collect notices, which has made many anxious about more summons coming their way.

Groups like the All India Students Federation met with Maharashtra's top cop this week, urging him to pause these actions until things are officially sorted.

Advocate Vikrant Khare summed up the mood: "We request the senior police authorities and the state government to at least issue interim directions to halt proceedings until a formal order is passed to withdraw the cases."