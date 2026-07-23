Mumbai Police visit homes, track locations to stop student protests

The police's approach marks a shift toward localized deterrence after days of demonstrations across major city locations such as Shivaji Park, Chembur, and Azad Maidan.

The messages were mostly received by protesters named in existing First Information Reports (FIRs) or who were previously served legal notices.

Legal notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were also sent digitally via messaging applications, asking recipients to appear for questioning regarding earlier gatherings.