Mumbai Police warn of WhatsApp scams impersonating CBI, ED, cops
Mumbai Police are alerting everyone about a new wave of scams where fraudsters pretend to be cops or officials from the CBI and ED.
They're reaching out through WhatsApp and video calls to intimidate victims.
The police also flagged suspicious APK downloads and fake investment apps.
South Cyber Police holds awareness session
To help people stay one step ahead, the South Cyber Police Station ran a cyber awareness session at Charni Road's Government Printing Press.
Officers broke down common scam tactics and shared tips on spotting red flags online, educating government employees and citizens about rising cybercrime cases and ways to prevent online fraud.