Mumbai-Pune Expressway jam stretches to 50km, travelers spend night on road

MSRTC busses took a big hit—163 got trapped in the jam and 139 services were canceled. Many travelers ended up spending the night on the road with no access to basics like snacks or water.

Tips for travelers

If you're headed this way soon, avoid Sunday evenings and Monday mornings if you can.

Use NH-48 via Khopoli or Lonavala as an alternative, but note those stretches are also seeing high volumes.

Always pack water and snacks just in case, check Google Maps or Highway Police X for live updates, and save helpline number 98224-98224 before your trip.