Mumbai records hottest day of the season so far India Mar 06, 2026

Mumbai is feeling the heat, literally. The city hit 38.9°C on Thursday, topping Wednesday's 38.7°C and setting back-to-back records, according to the IMD.

Even spots near the sea weren't spared, with coastal temperatures reaching 36.2°C.

Because of this, there's a heatwave warning in place until Saturday morning.