Mumbai records hottest day of the season so far
Mumbai is feeling the heat, literally. The city hit 38.9°C on Thursday, topping Wednesday's 38.7°C and setting back-to-back records, according to the IMD.
Even spots near the sea weren't spared, with coastal temperatures reaching 36.2°C.
Because of this, there's a heatwave warning in place until Saturday morning.
Why is this happening?
IMD says an anti-cyclonic system is blocking Mumbai's usual sea breeze, letting dry heat take over—something that tends to happen when seasons shift.
Plus, warm air from Gujarat is making things worse.
Meteorologists expect things to cool off slightly soon, but don't count on rain just yet.
