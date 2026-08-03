Mumbai released potable water from 7 reservoirs amid 400ML shortage
Mumbai just released millions of liters of potable water from its seven reservoirs into rivers that eventually flow into the Arabian Sea.
This happened while the city is dealing with a daily water shortage of around 400 million liters.
The move was made to protect dam structures that were overflowing after heavy monsoon rains, but it's a tough pill to swallow for residents already struggling with water cuts.
Mumbai's unconnected reservoirs forced safety releases
Between late July and early August 2026, the reservoirs couldn't handle all the rain, so extra water had to be let out to avoid damage.
Unlike cities with storage systems, Mumbai's setup relies on seven separate reservoirs that can't share or store excess rainfall.
So even though Mumbai gets over 2,000mm of rain each year, some of it just washes away, leaving people high and dry when demand outpaces supply.