Mumbai to host World Hindu Congress December 18 to 20
Mumbai is gearing up to host the World Hindu Congress (WHC) from December 18-20, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre.
The event will bring together over 4,500 delegates from more than 60 countries for three days of talks and networking.
This year's theme, "Shared Commitment, Collective Resolve," sets the tone for discussions on unity and collaboration.
World Hindu Congress includes new expo
Expect a packed schedule with over 45 sessions and more than 150 speakers covering everything from spiritual traditions, social cohesion, skills and entrepreneurship, and linguistic heritage.
The new World Hindu Expo will spotlight business opportunities within the community.
Leaders from government, media, and industry are set to join in, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat kicking things off at the opening session.
Organizers say it's all about celebrating global contributions and strengthening connections across the Hindu community.