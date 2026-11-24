Mumbai University canteen operates without license; FDA slaps ₹1L fine
What's the story
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the University of Mumbai's Fort campus canteen. The penalty was levied for operating without a valid food business license and failing to adhere to hygiene protocols. An inspection by the FDA's Mumbai office found several lapses in food storage, handling, and preparation at the canteen.
Hygiene violations
Canteen staff not following basic hygiene practices
The FDA inspection found food items were stored improperly in refrigerators, risking cross-contamination.
Open garbage bins filled with waste were also kept close to food storage areas.
The canteen staff was found not following basic hygiene practices, with no uniforms worn by those handling food items.
There was also no segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food inside the canteen either.
Storage issues
Senate member had raised complaints about poor hygiene
The FDA also observed that utensils were kept directly on the floor and footwear was stored inside the kitchen.
These violations prompted action against the canteen operator, who paid a penalty of ₹1 lakh through a challan.
Pradeep Sawant, a senate member of MU, had earlier raised complaints about poor hygiene at various university canteens and hostels but said his complaints went ignored by the university administration.
Enforcement action
Action part of statewide drive against unlicensed eateries
"I had also shown photographs of canteens at the Fort and Kalina campuses, Madam Cama women's hostel....but the administration failed to take action. As my complaints were ignored, I approached Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and raised the issue with him," Sawant said.
The FDA also suspended 27 food licenses and registration certificates across Maharashtra.
Among those affected were six establishments in Mumbai, including the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli and British Brewing Company in Lower Parel.