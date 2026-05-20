Mumbai vada pav prices rise as input costs jump
India
Mumbai's go-to snack, the vada pav, just got a bit pricier: think ₹2 to ₹5 more at iconic spots like Aram Vada Pav and Ashok Vada Pav.
The main reason? Big jumps in costs for things like LPG cylinders (up from ₹1,000 to nearly ₹3,000), edible oil, and gram flour.
Many stalls have also bumped up prices by ₹1 to ₹2 to keep up.
Customers still queue despite rising costs
Fans admit they miss the old prices but get that rising costs are hitting everyone across India.
Most people still queue up for their favorite snack, though a customer warns that if expenses keep climbing, they might stop eating Mumbai's classic vada pav in the long run.