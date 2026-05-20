Mumbai vada pav prices rise as input costs jump India May 20, 2026

Mumbai's go-to snack, the vada pav, just got a bit pricier: think ₹2 to ₹5 more at iconic spots like Aram Vada Pav and Ashok Vada Pav.

The main reason? Big jumps in costs for things like LPG cylinders (up from ₹1,000 to nearly ₹3,000), edible oil, and gram flour.

Many stalls have also bumped up prices by ₹1 to ₹2 to keep up.