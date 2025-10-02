Mumbai weather: IMD predicts more rain, thunderstorms on Thursday

Heavy rains damage Maharashtra's farmlands; locals pitch in

Heavy rains over the past week have already damaged around 60 lakh hectares of Maharashtra's farmland.

While ₹2,215 crore has been paid out for crop losses, final aid is still pending—and more rain could slow recovery efforts.

Meanwhile in Kolhapur, over 5,000 locals are pitching in with food and supplies to help flood-hit families—a reminder of how communities step up when it counts.