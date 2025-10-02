Next Article
Mumbai weather: IMD predicts more rain, thunderstorms on Thursday
India
Mumbai is set for more moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on Thursday, according to the IMD.
As the city shifts from monsoon to post-monsoon, expect temps between 27°C and 33°C with a few more rainy days this month.
Heavy rains damage Maharashtra's farmlands; locals pitch in
Heavy rains over the past week have already damaged around 60 lakh hectares of Maharashtra's farmland.
While ₹2,215 crore has been paid out for crop losses, final aid is still pending—and more rain could slow recovery efforts.
Meanwhile in Kolhapur, over 5,000 locals are pitching in with food and supplies to help flood-hit families—a reminder of how communities step up when it counts.