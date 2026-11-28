Mumbai's 1st anti-conversion case leaves newlyweds Khan and Rane anxious
Mumbai's first-ever case under the new anti-conversion law has left newly married Mohammad Faiz Akbar Khan and Shravani Rane stuck at home and anxious about their future.
After their October wedding, Shravani's mother filed a police complaint accusing Khan of forcing her daughter to convert, claims that Shravani firmly denies, saying she chose the marriage herself and hasn't changed her religion.
Sessions court grants Khan anticipatory bail
A sessions court granted Khan anticipatory bail, noting there was no proof of forced conversion or an Islamic marriage contract.
Still, police are investigating whether any coercion happened.
The ongoing case has made daily life tough for the couple: Khan worries the case could hurt his chances of getting work, including as an app-based driver, while Shravani fears fallout with her family.
For now, both are just hoping for some peace and clarity ahead.