Mumbai's Juhu beach left covered in garbage and sewage
India
After a recent high tide, Mumbai's famous Juhu Beach was left covered in garbage and sewage: think plastic bottles, food wrappers, lost footwear, and even sewage water mixing into the sand.
The mess made things tough for locals and tourists out for a morning stroll.
Authorities close sections amid viral outrage
Authorities quickly closed off parts of the beach and put lifeguards and police on watch.
A viral Instagram video showing the pollution fired up public anger about Mumbai's waste problem, with many people demanding stricter bans on plastic and more responsible behavior from everyone.
Notably, Juhu Beach now ranks among the world's top 10 most polluted beaches, a reminder that Mumbai needs better waste management, fast.