Mumbai's Marine Drive will soon have a twin tunnel
Mumbai's getting a major upgrade: PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the ₹8,056 crore Orange Gate-Marine Drive twin-tunnel.
This 10km stretch will zip you from the Eastern Freeway to Marine Drive in just five minutes (down from half an hour!) and is set to help over 14,000 vehicles every day.
The MMRDA is leading the charge on this ambitious project.
The tunnels will run deep under CSMT
The tunnels will run deep—about 50 meters under CSMT—passing beneath 700 buildings, heritage spots, railway lines, and metros.
Each tube gets two lanes plus an emergency lane for safety.
The route weaves through some of Mumbai's busiest neighborhoods before ending at Girgaon.
Work is progressing fast
Work is moving fast: CM Fadnavis recently unveiled a huge tunnel boring machine, with another scheduled to arrive in 2026.
The tunnels are expected to open by December 2028 (or maybe even earlier if the state government gets its way).
Once done, expect smoother rides not just to South Mumbai but also easier trips to the airport and Navi Mumbai.