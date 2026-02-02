Mumbai's Marine Drive will soon have a twin tunnel India Feb 02, 2026

Mumbai's getting a major upgrade: PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the ₹8,056 crore Orange Gate-Marine Drive twin-tunnel.

This 10km stretch will zip you from the Eastern Freeway to Marine Drive in just five minutes (down from half an hour!) and is set to help over 14,000 vehicles every day.

The MMRDA is leading the charge on this ambitious project.