Mumbra man dies after eating bakery sweets, 5 others ill
A 35-year-old man in Mumbra, Maharashtra, died after eating sweets from Sagar Sweets and Bakery, and five others got seriously sick: one even ended up with typhoid.
The shop has been sealed while officials run laboratory tests to figure out what went wrong.
Maharashtra FDA seizes 4.58L, confiscates 1.97cr
After the incident, FDA officials seized stocks worth over ₹4.58 lakh from the bakery as part of a bigger push against unsafe food in Maharashtra.
Across the state, the FDA has confiscated adulterated stock worth ₹1.97 crore lately and has suspended the licenses of four businesses and served stop-business notices to five food establishments operating without a valid FSSAI license.
The goal: make sure what people eat is actually safe.