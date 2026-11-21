Musadik Masood Malik visits Delhi, Taj allowed, Nizamuddin Dargah denied
A Pakistani team led by Dr. Musadik Masood Malik is in Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, marking the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years.
They've been cleared to tour the Taj Mahal, but their request to visit the Nizamuddin Dargah was turned down over security concerns.
Humayun's Tomb, Dilli Haat on itinerary
Besides the Taj Mahal, the group will check out Humayun's Tomb and Dilli Haat (classic Delhi spots).