Muzaffarnagar's Mohammad Suhel earns ₹300-500 driving rickshaw, scores 552/720 NEET

Suhel learned 50 English words daily

Studying at a government school meant no expensive coaching, so Suhel picked an affordable ₹300 online course.

English was tough at first, but he taught himself 50 new words daily to keep up.

After scoring only 109 in his first try, he changed up his strategy, taught younger students for extra income (and revision!), and kept pushing until those mock test scores climbed.