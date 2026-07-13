Muzaffarnagar's Mohammad Suhel earns ₹300-500 driving rickshaw, scores 552/720 NEET
India
Mohammad Suhel, from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, just scored 552/720 in NEET, even while helping his family by driving a rickshaw and earning just ₹300 to ₹500 a day.
Balancing work and late-night study sessions, Suhel chased his dream of becoming a doctor with steady determination and the support of his mother.
Suhel learned 50 English words daily
Studying at a government school meant no expensive coaching, so Suhel picked an affordable ₹300 online course.
English was tough at first, but he taught himself 50 new words daily to keep up.
After scoring only 109 in his first try, he changed up his strategy, taught younger students for extra income (and revision!), and kept pushing until those mock test scores climbed.