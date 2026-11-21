Muzaffarpur mother and brother accused of killing deaf 15-year-old girl
A 15-year-old deaf and nonverbal girl was found dead in a cattle shed in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.
Police say her mother and brother are accused of killing her, reportedly because of distrust that grew after the girl was raped in September.
The case has left many shocked and saddened by how quickly things escalated within the family.
Mother Somariya Devi confesses to murder
The girl's mother, Somariya Devi, has confessed to the murder, admitting her involvement in the murder during questioning.
The brother is currently missing and police are searching for him.
Investigators have brought in a forensic team to collect evidence from the scene, including cloth used for strangulation.
An earlier FIR about the girl's rape adds more complexity to this already tragic situation.