Nagaland SIT to question Army officials for civilian killings

Sagar Malik Twitter Dec 29, 2021, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Nagaland SIT will start questioning Army officials from tomorrow (Source: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command/Flickr/Representational).

The Indian Army has given access to the Nagaland government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to record the statements of the officers involved in a botched operation earlier this month. The investigators will start recording statements from Thursday, reported The Indian Express. Thirteen civilians and one Army soldier had died in the ambush and ensuing clashes triggering outrage across the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

This marks a major development in the investigation of the ambush that killed six people while eight others died in subsequent clashes. The incident has triggered widespread calls for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The controversial law provides immunity from punishment to Army personnel in the regions where it is in force.

Details SIT to complete recording statements this week

Source: Shanker2289/Wikipedia.

The Nagaland SIT is expected to complete recording the statements of the 21 Para Special Forces soldiers this week, NDTV reported. However, it remains unclear whether the soldiers will be interrogated by SIT members or asked to submit prepared statements. Meanwhile, a separate investigating team which is part of the Army's court of inquiry is already in Nagaland.

Information SIT expanded from 8 to 22 members

Notably, the number of SIT members has been increased from eight to 22 in order to speed up the probe. The expanded team includes five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The SIT has been further divided into seven smaller teams.

Incident Army's botched operation took place on December 4

Source: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command/Flickr.

On December 4, Army soldiers had laid an ambush for supposed insurgents and opened fire at a truck in Mon district. But they ended up killing six coal miners who were traveling in that vehicle. Locals then arrived at the spot and attacked the soldiers killing one of them and wounding others. In those clashes, seven more civilians lost their lives.

Committee Panel to review AFSPA in Nagaland

Meanwhile, the central government has formed a committee to look into demands for AFSPA removal. Vivek Joshi, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, heads the five-member panel. Other members include Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Piyush Goyal, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Nagaland, and the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North).