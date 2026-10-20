Nagpur arrests include Shraddha Dubey in Shiva Sharma balcony death

Three people, Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi, and their driver Danish, have been caught in Nagpur for their suspected role in Shiva Sharma's death earlier this month.

Shiva died after falling from a Lucknow balcony on October 9. All three had rewards of ₹50,000 on them.

Shraddha Dubey tried to dodge police by consistently wearing a burqa and minimizing communication.