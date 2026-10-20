Nagpur arrests include Shraddha Dubey in Shiva Sharma balcony death
Three people, Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi, and their driver Danish, have been caught in Nagpur for their suspected role in Shiva Sharma's death earlier this month.
Shiva died after falling from a Lucknow balcony on October 9. All three had rewards of ₹50,000 on them.
Shraddha Dubey tried to dodge police by consistently wearing a burqa and minimizing communication.
Police probe Shraddha Dubey's Nepal trip
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force teamed up with Lucknow and Nagpur police to track down the suspects.
Shiva's mother, Ranjana Sharma, said she felt some relief after the arrests and mentioned there are videos showing harassment.
Shraddha Dubey will now be brought to Lucknow on transit remand, where the Lucknow Police will conduct interrogations as the investigation continues.
Police are also looking into Shraddha's trip to Nepal, which might have been an attempt to throw off investigators.