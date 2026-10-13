Nainital officials planning registration at Kainchi Dham to ease crowds
Thinking of visiting Kainchi Dham in Nainital? You might soon need to register before you go.
To tackle weekend and festival crowds, officials are planning a system (similar to Char Dham) where devotees will register before arriving and confirm hotel bookings in advance.
The goal: less chaos, smoother visits, and a better experience for everyone, locals included.
Officials plan traffic and anti-gouging measures
With the new plan, the temple will get a heads-up on daily visitor numbers, making it easier to manage traffic, parking, shuttle rides, and security.
There's talk of separate entry and exit points to ease bottlenecks.
Officials are also cracking down on unauthorized transport services and price gouging at hotels or shops, so things should feel more organized (and fair) next time you visit.