Namibian cheetah Aasha gives birth to 5 cubs in India

Aasha's cubs are a win for Project Cheetah, which started in 2022 to bring cheetahs back to India after they vanished in 1952. The project began with eight Namibian cheetahs and later added 12 from South Africa . Aasha herself was released into Kuno's grasslands previously, helping turn the park into a safe home for these big cats.

Part of the 8th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil

Kuno now has 14 surviving cubs—including 11 that are old enough to hunt on their own, even with leopards around.

Stories like Mukhi—a cub saved by vets who's now thriving—show that rewilding is really working here.

It's proof that with some effort (and a little luck), endangered animals can get a second chance.