Nandan Nilekani panel to share 1st NEET interim report month-end
Big news for anyone following NEET updates: Nandan Nilekani's panel on NEET reforms is set to share its first interim report by the end of this month, as the Center just told the Supreme Court.
The panel has been holding consultations, including with members of an earlier committee led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, to figure out what really needs fixing.
Supreme Court seeks NEET recommendations implemented
The Supreme Court made it clear that NEET needs a more permanent setup, not just better buildings but steady staff too.
While the National Testing Agency's facilities have been upgraded, there's still work to do on hiring full-time people instead of relying on temps.
The court has asked for proof that recommendations from both panels are actually being put into action, especially when it comes to making staffing more stable.