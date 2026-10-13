Nandan Nilekani proposes NTA question banks and test day papers
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who is leading a reform task force for the National Testing Agency (NTA), has some fresh ideas to curb exam paper leaks.
At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, he suggested building huge question banks and creating exam papers on test day itself, making it much harder for anyone to get their hands on them early.
He is also pushing for more computer-based exams so everything stays secure.
Nandan Nilekani recommendations due October 28
Nilekani's team is set to deliver their recommendations on October 28, 2026.
Prime Minister Modi has shown real interest in these changes, saying India has chosen the path of empowering humanity at the same event.
If these ideas move forward, students could see a big shift in how national exams are run, hopefully with less stress about leaks and more focus on fair testing.