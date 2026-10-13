Nandan Nilekani proposes NTA question banks and test day papers

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who is leading a reform task force for the National Testing Agency (NTA), has some fresh ideas to curb exam paper leaks.

At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, he suggested building huge question banks and creating exam papers on test day itself, making it much harder for anyone to get their hands on them early.

He is also pushing for more computer-based exams so everything stays secure.