Nandan Nilekani urges calm on AI in New Delhi
India
Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani wants everyone to chill about AI taking over everything.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, he called predictions of doom for the sector "disaster marketing," and said AI won't just belong to a handful of players: many companies will help shape its future.
Nilekani: AI could create new jobs
Nilekani is actually optimistic about how AI could create new kinds of work, even as it automates some tasks.
He pointed out that India's small businesses might do especially well in an AI-powered world, and believes tech can help solve real problems, like making examinations leak-proof.