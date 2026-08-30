Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping in Bishkek for SCO summit
Prime Minister Modi and President Xi are in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, gearing up for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit happening August 31-September 1.
This year's summit is a pretty big deal: it celebrates 25 years since the SCO was founded.
Leaders from across Eurasia are gathering to talk regional security, future plans, and more.
Modi welcomed, stresses security and counterterrorism
Modi got a warm welcome with traditional Kyrgyz dance before meeting local officials. He emphasized India's focus on security and fighting terrorism.
He'll also catch up with leaders like President Zhaparov and Russia's Putin, plus attend the World Nomad Games opening ceremony.
Meanwhile, Xi is here to reflect on SCO milestones and help shape its next chapter.
SCO founded 2001 Belarus joined 2024
The SCO started in 2001 with six countries; India joined in 2017 alongside Pakistan.
Belarus became the newest member in 2024, making it an even bigger club for political and economic cooperation across Eurasia.