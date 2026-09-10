Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping may meet at BRICS summit
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are likely to meet this Saturday during the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
This is a big deal since India and China have had tense relations, especially after the 2020 Galwan clash where 20 Indian soldiers were killed.
Their talk could signal a step toward easing tensions.
Xi Jinping visits India with delegation
Xi's visit is his first visit to India in seven years, and he's bringing a large delegation of senior government officials and business representatives with him.
Both countries see this meeting as a chance to address ongoing border issues and maybe reset their relationship.
The BRICS summit will also bring together leaders from the BRICS summit.