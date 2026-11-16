Narendra Modi arrives in Manila for ASEAN and Quad meetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila, Philippines, to join the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits. The local Indian community gave him a welcome.
He's also set to meet with US President Donald Trump, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a Quad leaders' meeting.
Modi pushes trade digital connectivity defense
Modi's trip is all about strengthening India's trade ties with Southeast Asia and teaming up on digital connectivity, submarine cables, and defense.
India's ambassador, Srinivas Gotru, highlighted how important defense partnerships and open sea routes are for the region.
Modi is also making time to connect with the Indian community in the Philippines, part of his push to deepen ties through India's Act East Policy.