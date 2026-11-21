Narendra Modi credits cutbacks for lowering gold prices in Lucknow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised people for cutting back on gold purchases, a request he made last year asking people to refrain from buying gold for a year.
He shared at a Lucknow event that this collective effort has actually helped bring gold prices down.
Modi compared this spirit to how citizens responded to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's call for sacrifice, saying, "the character of my country remains the same even today."
Modi: skilled people will be valued
At the same event, Modi highlighted that "Skilled people will be valued more than those who carry paper certificates and wear coats, trousers, and ties," and "times are changing."