Narendra Modi hosts BRICS ministers in New Delhi, urges diplomacy

BRICS expands to 11 members

BRICS has grown to include 11 countries now, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia joining recently, representing nearly half the world's population and a big chunk of the global economy.

Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, also briefed Modi on progress in bilateral cooperation since his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in December 2025.

The conclave comes amid concerns over West Asia, energy supply disruptions, and trade-and-tariff issues.

Expect more updates when they all meet again for the big summit this September.