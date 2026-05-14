Narendra Modi hosts BRICS ministers in New Delhi, urges diplomacy
Prime Minister Modi hosted BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi as the conclave began, with diplomats from Russia, Iran, Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa joining in.
The group tackled big topics like the Ukraine war and tensions in West Asia.
Modi emphasized that India believes in solving problems through dialogue and diplomacy, basically, talking things out instead of fighting.
BRICS expands to 11 members
BRICS has grown to include 11 countries now, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia joining recently, representing nearly half the world's population and a big chunk of the global economy.
Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, also briefed Modi on progress in bilateral cooperation since his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in December 2025.
The conclave comes amid concerns over West Asia, energy supply disruptions, and trade-and-tariff issues.
Expect more updates when they all meet again for the big summit this September.