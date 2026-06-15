Narendra Modi lands in Bratislava, 1st Indian PM since independence
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just touched down in Slovakia, making history as the first Indian prime minister to visit since the country became independent in 1993.
He is in Bratislava for two days as part of his European tour, with plans to meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Modi expects productive India Slovakia meetings
Modi's visit is all about building stronger ties and exploring new ways India and Slovakia can work together.
As he shared on X, he is looking forward to "productive meetings" and finding fresh opportunities for both countries.
Before this stop, Modi was in France meeting President Emmanuel Macron, showing India is serious about connecting with Europe right now.