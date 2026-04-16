Narendra Modi meets Christian Stocker in New Delhi, urges peace
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in New Delhi and called for "stable, sustainable, and lasting peace" as conflicts continue in Ukraine and West Asia.
Modi made it clear that just using military force isn't the answer and pushed for reforms in international institutions to tackle new challenges like terrorism.
India and Austria launch working holiday
Modi described Stocker's visit as "of utmost importance" for both countries.
Together, they announced an agreement to make it easier for skilled nurses to work abroad and launched a Working Holiday Program so young people from India and Austria can experience life in each other's countries.
There's also talk of teaming up on tech, defense, and biotech projects going forward.