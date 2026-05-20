Narendra Modi meets Meloni, calls Kashi and Rome eternal cities
India
During his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the cultural connection between his Lok Sabha constituency, Kashi and Rome, calling both "eternal cities" with deep roots.
He met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, where they talked about how their countries' shared history can help build even stronger ties.
India and Italy Special Strategic Partnership
India and Italy just upgraded their relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership, basically, a big deal for trade, technology, clean energy, defense, and culture.
Trade is moving toward the €20 billion target, with over 400 Italian companies in India.
Looking ahead, Modi wants to "Design and Develop in India and Italy, Deliver for the World," with a new action plan set through 2029.