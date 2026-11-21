Narendra Modi opens Nitish Setu bridge, Buxar unit in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Nitish Setu bridge over the Ganga in Bihar, along with a major boost to the state's power supply through the new unit of the Buxar Thermal Power Project.
This is all part of a massive push (227 projects worth around ₹34,000 crore) to upgrade Bihar's infrastructure.
Bihar upgrades transport, energy and amenities
The new bridge should make travel way easier across Vaishali and nearby areas.
There is also work happening to widen highways and improve energy access so homes and businesses get more reliable electricity.
Plus, projects like canal restoration, a floating solar plant at Phulwaria Dam, better sewer systems in Kahalgaon, and new schools and sports facilities are all aimed at making life in Bihar smoother and more future-ready.