Narendra Modi posts Sanskrit shloka on X before BRICS summit
India
Just before the BRICS Summit kicks off in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi posted a Sanskrit shloka on X about choosing good friends and avoiding bad influences.
He also shared his hopes for "positive and meaningful" talks with world leaders at the event.
India to propose linked BRICS CBDCs
The shloka comes from a Class seven NCERT Sanskrit textbook, tying in with Modi's focus on constructive dialogue.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will be attending.
India plans to suggest linking BRICS members' central bank digital currencies for cross-border payments, though tensions between some members might make agreement tricky.