Narendra Modi says India offers reliability and stability amid uncertainties
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi that India stands out as a reliable and stable force in today's unpredictable world.
He pointed to the country's strong 7.8% GDP growth and over $700 billion in foreign reserves, saying, "In a world full of uncertainties, India offers reliability and stability."
Modi credits banking, GST, insolvency reforms
Modi credited India's economic momentum to a solid banking system and major reforms like GST and new insolvency laws, moves that have helped boost the country's global ratings.
He also highlighted India's work on things like digital infrastructure, affordable medicines, solar energy, and renewables as proof that the country wants to be a dependable partner for tackling global challenges together.