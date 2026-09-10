Narendra Modi to host 18th BRICS Summit dinner and symphony
Prime Minister Modi will host a big dinner to launch the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
The evening's main event is the BRICS Symphony, where about 160 artists drawn largely from India as well as other BRICS member countries will perform together.
Indian dancers will take the lead with classical styles like Bharatanatyam and Kathak, backed by traditional music.
BRICS Symphony celebrates cultural unity
The Symphony isn't just about entertainment: it's a celebration of cultural unity among BRICS nations.
Organized by the ICCR as part of India's chairmanship, it sets the tone for the summit happening September 12-13.
With nearly one-half the world's population represented and a focus on resilience and sustainability, BRICS aims to boost global cooperation while highlighting its growing influence.