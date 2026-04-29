Narendra Modi to open 594km Ganga Expressway in UP

Six-lane Ganga Expressway costs ₹36,230 cr

The expressway runs through 12 districts and links about 519 villages, connecting western and eastern Uttar Pradesh like never before.

Built with six lanes (expandable to eight), modern interchanges, and major bridges, it's designed for smooth traffic flow.

With a price tag of ₹36,230 crore, this project is expected to boost trade, make travel easier for rural communities, and give the state's economy a solid push forward.