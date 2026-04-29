Narendra Modi to open 594km Ganga Expressway in UP
India
Big news for Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi is set to open the massive Ganga Expressway on April 29, 2026.
Spanning 594km from Meerut to Prayagraj, this expressway will slash travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from up to 12 hours down to just six or seven, making road trips and commutes a whole lot faster.
Six-lane Ganga Expressway costs ₹36,230 cr
The expressway runs through 12 districts and links about 519 villages, connecting western and eastern Uttar Pradesh like never before.
Built with six lanes (expandable to eight), modern interchanges, and major bridges, it's designed for smooth traffic flow.
With a price tag of ₹36,230 crore, this project is expected to boost trade, make travel easier for rural communities, and give the state's economy a solid push forward.