Narendra Modi's Italy visit cements India Italy Special Strategic Partnership

Narendra Modi visits FAO, announces collaborations

PM Modi stopped by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters for the first time in 30 years, showing India's focus on global food security.

He also announced collaborations such as co-developing new defense technology, working together on maritime heritage projects, and celebrating 2027 as the Year of Culture and Tourism.

Both countries also backed up their commitment to an India-European Union free trade agreement for more market access and economic growth.