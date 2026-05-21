Narendra Modi's Italy visit cements India Italy Special Strategic Partnership
India and Italy have taken their relationship up a notch, officially calling it a Special Strategic Partnership during PM Modi's visit to Italy.
The two countries signed important agreements on defense, critical technologies, science and technology, research, connectivity, agriculture, traditional medicine, education, culture, and mobility, with a big goal to hit €20 billion in trade by 2029.
Narendra Modi visits FAO, announces collaborations
PM Modi stopped by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters for the first time in 30 years, showing India's focus on global food security.
He also announced collaborations such as co-developing new defense technology, working together on maritime heritage projects, and celebrating 2027 as the Year of Culture and Tourism.
Both countries also backed up their commitment to an India-European Union free trade agreement for more market access and economic growth.